J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.