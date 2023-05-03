J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
