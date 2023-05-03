J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

