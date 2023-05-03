J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

