Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$4.87 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

JKHY opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

