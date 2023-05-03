Jacobs Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. CNB Financial makes up 2.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of CNB Financial worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 11,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

