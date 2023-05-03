Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Banc of California makes up about 2.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Banc of California worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 97,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

