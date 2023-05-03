Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 185,016 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,016 shares during the quarter. EverQuote makes up approximately 1.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 116,527 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 118,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,428. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

