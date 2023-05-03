Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Community Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 7,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.76. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

