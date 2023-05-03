James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.
James River Group Price Performance
JRVR stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
