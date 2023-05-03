Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 828,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.