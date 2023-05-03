Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Janus Henderson Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 828,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
