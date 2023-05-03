Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.98

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 34518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

