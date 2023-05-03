Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $16.90-$17.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAZZ opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

