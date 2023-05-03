Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $16.90-$17.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JAZZ opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
