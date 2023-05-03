Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

