Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.24%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

