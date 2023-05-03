Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.93 per share.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

