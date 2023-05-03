Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 12.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.