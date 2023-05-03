Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

