Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,666,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,713,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960 over the last three months. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

