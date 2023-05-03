Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 2,666,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,713,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

