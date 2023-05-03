John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE HPS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.