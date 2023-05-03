John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
NYSE HPS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.74.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
