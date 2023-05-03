John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 18,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

