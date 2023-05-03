Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 733,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

