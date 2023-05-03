Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.65.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

