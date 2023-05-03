Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

