Joystick (JOY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,511.11

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $24,511.11 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05229092 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,773.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

