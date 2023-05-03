Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,131.96

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $26,131.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,607.93 or 1.00030837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05229092 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,773.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

