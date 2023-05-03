JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,490,000 after purchasing an additional 108,397 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.