Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Kadant updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

KAI traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

