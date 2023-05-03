Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.38 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kadant Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

