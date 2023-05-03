Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 114,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -223.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

