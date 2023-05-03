Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
