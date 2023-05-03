KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.