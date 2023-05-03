Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

In related news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,476 shares of company stock worth $258,460. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

