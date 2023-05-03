Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $379.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $379.13 million and approximately $180.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 503,958,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,007,505 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

