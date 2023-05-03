KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. KBR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Trading Down 0.0 %

KBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 355,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

