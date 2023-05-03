Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 273,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,056. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

