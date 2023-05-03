Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

