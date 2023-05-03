Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Kernel Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

