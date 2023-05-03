Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %
KDP stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
