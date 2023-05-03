Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

KDP stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.