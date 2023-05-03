KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.