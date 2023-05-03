KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $281.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $285.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

