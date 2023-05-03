Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.65. 105,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 339,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $979.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 67.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 123.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 84,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 43.9% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 375,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 915,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.