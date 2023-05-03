Kimberly Shacklett Sells 6,442 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 134,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

