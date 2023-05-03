Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Purchases $894,409.95 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of KNTE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 582,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
