Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Purchases $894,409.95 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of KNTE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 582,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.