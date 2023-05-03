Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

