Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 14,218 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

