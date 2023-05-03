Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 8,079 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
