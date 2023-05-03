Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after purchasing an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after buying an additional 608,662 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.