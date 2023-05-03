Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up approximately 1.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:IR opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

